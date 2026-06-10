U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott W. Ruston, left, Vice Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, shakes hands with Nigerian Navy Rear Adm. Chindo Usman Yahaya, Maritime Security Officer, during a Gala dinner during the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary Celebration inLagos, Nigeria, June 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)