U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott W. Ruston, left, Vice Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, shakes hands with Nigerian Navy Rear Adm. Chindo Usman Yahaya, Maritime Security Officer, during a Gala dinner during the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary Celebration inLagos, Nigeria, June 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 02:35
|Photo ID:
|9749813
|VIRIN:
|260301-N-EE352-2194
|Resolution:
|5889x3926
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|LAGOS, NG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria
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