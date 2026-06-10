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    U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria [Image 2 of 9]

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    U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria

    LAGOS, NIGERIA

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott W. Ruston, right, Vice Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and a U.S. Navy delegate, walk down a red carpet during the Nigerian Navy’s International Fleet Review during the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary Celebration at the Eko Atlantic City Waterfront in Lagos, Nigeria, June 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 02:35
    Photo ID: 9749810
    VIRIN: 260301-N-EE352-1581
    Resolution: 4977x3318
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: LAGOS, NG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria
    U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria
    U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria
    U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria
    U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria
    U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria
    U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria
    U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria

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