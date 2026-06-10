U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott W. Ruston, right, Vice Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and a U.S. Navy delegate, walk down a red carpet during the Nigerian Navy’s International Fleet Review during the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary Celebration at the Eko Atlantic City Waterfront in Lagos, Nigeria, June 1, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)