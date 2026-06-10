Nigerian Navy Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, left, Chief of Naval Staff, presents a gift to U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott W. Ruston, Vice Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, at the Sea Power for Africa Symposium, during the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary Celebration in Lagos, Nigeria June 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 02:35
|Photo ID:
|9749818
|VIRIN:
|260302-N-EE352-1034
|Resolution:
|5180x3453
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|LAGOS, NG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria
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