U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott W. Ruston, left, Vice Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, shakes hands with Nigerian Navy Cmdr. Lamutal Orlando Bahaushe, assigned to the Deputy Defense Attaché, at the Sea Power for Africa Symposium, during the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary Celebration in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria June 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)