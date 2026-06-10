U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott W. Ruston, left, Vice Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, shakes hands with Nigerian Navy Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff, at the Sea Power for Africa Symposium, during the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary Celebration in Lagos, Nigeria June 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)