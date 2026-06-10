U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander Visits Nigeria

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U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Scott W. Ruston, right, Vice Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and Nigerian Navy Sub-Lieutenant Hillary Ifeanyi Azegba, left, assigned to Western Naval Command, pose for a photo at the Sea Power for Africa Symposium, during the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary Celebration in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria June 2, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)