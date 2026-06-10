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    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

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    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee 

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas "True" Daniels, commander of the 377th Fighter Squadron, receives his first salute from the formation during a change of command ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama, June 11, 2026. The salute, rendered by members of the 377th Fighter Squadron standing is a traditional military custom that formally established Daniels' command of the squadron following the transfer of authority from Lt. Col. Jared "Diablo" Thibault. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 15:39
    Photo ID: 9749137
    VIRIN: 260611-Z-HU206-1030
    Resolution: 6207x4138
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Bordlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

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    187th Fighter Wing; Redtails; Air National Guard; Change of Command; Alabama; 377th Fighter Squadron

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