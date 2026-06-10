377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomas "True" Daniels, commander of the 377th Fighter Squadron, receives his first salute from the formation during a change of command ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama, June 11, 2026. The salute, rendered by members of the 377th Fighter Squadron standing is a traditional military custom that formally established Daniels' command of the squadron following the transfer of authority from Lt. Col. Jared "Diablo" Thibault. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee)