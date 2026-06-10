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U.S. Air Force Col. Mark D. Whisler, commander of the 495th Fighter Group, delivers remarks as presiding officer during the 377th Fighter Squadron change of command ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama, June 11, 2026. Distinguished guests, family members, Airmen and leadership from the wing, group, and squadron attended the event to celebrate the unit's legacy and support the leadership transition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee)