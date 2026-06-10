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U.S. Air Force Col. Mark D. Whisler, left, commander of the 495th Fighter Group, passes the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Thomas "True" Daniels during the 377th Fighter Squadron change of command ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama, June 11, 2026, as Master Sgt. Craig Saucier stands at attention in the center. The passing of the guidon is a traditional military custom representing the transfer of command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee)