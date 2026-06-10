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    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

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    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee 

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mark D. Whisler, left, commander of the 495th Fighter Group, passes the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Thomas "True" Daniels during the 377th Fighter Squadron change of command ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama, June 11, 2026, as Master Sgt. Craig Saucier stands at attention in the center. The passing of the guidon is a traditional military custom representing the transfer of command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 15:38
    Photo ID: 9749136
    VIRIN: 260611-Z-HU206-1024
    Resolution: 6466x4311
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Bordlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

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