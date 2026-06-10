U.S. Air Force Col. Mark D. Whisler, left, commander of the 495th Fighter Group, passes the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Thomas "True" Daniels during the 377th Fighter Squadron change of command ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama, June 11, 2026, as Master Sgt. Craig Saucier stands at attention in the center. The passing of the guidon is a traditional military custom representing the transfer of command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9749136
|VIRIN:
|260611-Z-HU206-1024
|Resolution:
|6466x4311
|Size:
|9.88 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Bordlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.