377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Mark D. Whisler, left, commander of the 495th Fighter Group, pins the Meritorious Service Medal onto Lt. Col. Jared "Diablo" Thibault, commander of the 377th Fighter Squadron, during a ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama, June 11, 2026. Thibault received the award for outstanding leadership of the squadron prior to transferring command of the unit, concluding a tenure marked by his leadership overseeing the transition to a deployable F-35A Lightning II Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee)