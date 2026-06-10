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    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 6]

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    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee 

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mark D. Whisler, left, commander of the 495th Fighter Group, pins the Meritorious Service Medal onto Lt. Col. Jared "Diablo" Thibault, commander of the 377th Fighter Squadron, during a ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama, June 11, 2026. Thibault received the award for outstanding leadership of the squadron prior to transferring command of the unit, concluding a tenure marked by his leadership overseeing the transition to a deployable F-35A Lightning II Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 15:38
    Photo ID: 9749134
    VIRIN: 260611-Z-HU206-1016
    Resolution: 6504x4336
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Bordlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command
    377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

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    187th Fighter Wing; Redtails; Air National Guard; Change of Command; Alabama; 377th Fighter Squadron

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