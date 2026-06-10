377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared "Diablo" Thibault, commander of the 377th Fighter Squadron, stands at attention as the order awarding him the Meritorious Service Medal is posted during a ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama, June 11, 2026. Thibault received the award for outstanding leadership of the squadron prior to transferring command of the unit, concluding a tenure marked by his leadership overseeing the transition to a deployable F-35A Lightning II Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9749133
|VIRIN:
|260611-Z-HU206-1015
|Resolution:
|6620x4413
|Size:
|10.41 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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