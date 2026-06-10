377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared "Diablo" Thibault, commander of the 377th Fighter Squadron, stands at attention as the order awarding him the Meritorious Service Medal is posted during a ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama, June 11, 2026. Thibault received the award for outstanding leadership of the squadron prior to transferring command of the unit, concluding a tenure marked by his leadership overseeing the transition to a deployable F-35A Lightning II Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee)