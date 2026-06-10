377th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Mark D. Whisler, left, Master Sgt. Craig Saucier, middle, holding the squadron guidon, outgoing commander Lt. Col. Jared "Diablo" Thibault, and incoming commander Lt. Col. Thomas "True" Daniels, of the 377th Fighter Squadron, listen to the official orders during a change of command ceremony at Dannelly Field, Alabama, June 11, 2026. The reading of the official orders initiated the formal transfer of command from Thibault to Daniels, who previously commanded the 354th Operations Support Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Bordlee)