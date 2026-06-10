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    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8]

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    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy boatswain’s mate chief Hugo GarciaGarcia, center left, with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Gadahlonega, Georgia, and U.S. Navy boatswain’s mate Bo Naogle, center right, with H&HS, MCAS Iwakuni, and a native of Peoria, Illinois, explains the capabilities and purpose of the harbor to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets during an installation tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 01:08
    Photo ID: 9744776
    VIRIN: 260609-M-BU985-1108
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    MSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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    MCAS Iwakuni, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan, USMC, Allies, News

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