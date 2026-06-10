JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Navy boatswain’s mate chief Hugo GarciaGarcia, center left, with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Gadahlonega, Georgia, and U.S. Navy boatswain’s mate Bo Naogle, center right, with H&HS, MCAS Iwakuni, and a native of Peoria, Illinois, explains the capabilities and purpose of the harbor to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets during an installation tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)