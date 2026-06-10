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    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 5 of 8]

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    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Evan Emery, right, a fixed-wing aircraft loadmaster with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Fairfax, Virginia, explains the features and capabilities of a KC -130J Hercules aircraft assigned to VMGR-152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets during an installation tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 01:08
    Photo ID: 9744765
    VIRIN: 260609-M-BU985-1084
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    MSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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    MCAS Iwakuni, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan, USMC, Allies, News

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