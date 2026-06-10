JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets and U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a photo in front of a KC-130J Hercules assigned to VMGR-152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during an installation tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)