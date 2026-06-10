JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Dornback, a KC-130J Hercules co-pilot assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Apple Valley, Minnesota, explains the features and capabilities of a KC -130J Hercules aircraft assigned to VMGR-152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets during an installation tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)