JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets and U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, pose for a photo in front of a UC-12W Huron aircraft assigned to H&HS, MCAS Iwakuni, during an installation tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)