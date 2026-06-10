JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Daniel Green, the officer in charge of Marine Transport Squadron, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Corpus Christi, Texas, explains the features and capabilities of a UC-12W Huron aircraft assigned to H&HS, MCAS Iwakuni, to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets during an installation tour at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)