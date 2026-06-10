Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets use the indoor simulated marksmanship trainer at the indoor small arms range during an installation tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 01:08
|Photo ID:
|9744764
|VIRIN:
|260609-M-BU985-1044
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.