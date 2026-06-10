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    MSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 4 of 8]

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    MSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets use the indoor simulated marksmanship trainer at the indoor small arms range during an installation tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 01:08
    Photo ID: 9744764
    VIRIN: 260609-M-BU985-1044
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Rylan Adcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    MSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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    MCAS Iwakuni, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan, USMC, Allies, News

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