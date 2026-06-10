MSDF Cadet Installation Tour at MCAS Iwakuni

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Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force cadets use the indoor simulated marksmanship trainer at the indoor small arms range during an installation tour at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2026. The tour gave JMSDF cadets an opportunity to engage with U.S. Marines and Sailors at MCAS Iwakuni and better understand the installation’s capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rylan Adcock)