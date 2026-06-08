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    194th DSSB Changes Command [Image 2 of 10]

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    194th DSSB Changes Command

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned as color guard to 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, march forward during a change of command ceremony, June 5, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 194th DSSB passed command from Lt. Col. Jefferey Geraci to Lt. Col. Kimard Egleton. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 22:22
    Photo ID: 9738621
    VIRIN: 260605-A-BF020-1002
    Resolution: 5141x2887
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 194th DSSB Changes Command [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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