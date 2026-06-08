194th DSSB Changes Command

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jefferey Geraci, outgoing commander of 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, takes the battalion guidon for a final time, June 5, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 194th DSSB passed command from Geraci to Lt. Col. Kimard Egleton. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)