194th DSSB Changes Command

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jefferey Geraci, outgoing commander of 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, takes the battalion guidon for a final time, June 5, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 194th DSSB passed command from Geraci to Lt. Col. Kimard Egleton. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 22:22
|Photo ID:
|9738613
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-BF020-2004
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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