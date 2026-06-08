194th DSSB Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jefferey Geraci, outgoing commander of 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, talks about his time in command, June 5, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 194th DSSB passed command from Geraci to Lt. Col. Kimard Egleton. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)