194th DSSB Changes Command

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kimard Egleton, incoming commander of 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, speaks during his change of command ceremony, June 5, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 194th DSSB passed command from Lt. Col. Jefferey Geraci to Egleton. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)