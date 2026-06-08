194th DSSB Changes Command

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, salute during a change of command ceremony, June 5, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 194th DSSB passed command from Lt. Col. Jefferey Geraci to Lt. Col. Kimard Egleton. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 22:22
|Photo ID:
|9738619
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-BF020-1003
|Resolution:
|6122x3438
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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