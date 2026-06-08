194th DSSB Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. James Hennelly, commander of C Company, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, leads his formation in saluting 194th DSSB’s incoming commander, June 5, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. 194th DSSB passed command from Lt. Col. Jefferey Geraci to Lt. Col. Kimard Egleton. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)