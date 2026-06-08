Date Taken: 06.04.2026 Date Posted: 06.09.2026 22:22 Photo ID: 9738616 VIRIN: 260605-A-BF020-1005 Resolution: 4690x2634 Size: 4.13 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 194th DSSB Changes Command [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.