Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'

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Sgt. Malik Durden, a 92G Culinary Specialist with the Oregon Army National Guard, briefs culinary arts students at the Career Technical Education Center before the start of the "Chopped Challenge" culinary competition in Salem, Oregon, June 4, 2026. Durden, who served as a team leader inside one of two Army Containerized Kitchens used during the event, mentored students through the two-day partnership between the Oregon Army National Guard and CTEC. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)