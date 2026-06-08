Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'

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Kyan Lor, chef for one of the entree teams at the Career Technical Education Center, cooks a Mongolian beef dish in a fry pan inside an Army Containerized Kitchen during the "Chopped Challenge" competition in Salem, Oregon, June 4, 2026. Lor's team was one of two CTEC teams competing head-to-head on an entree during the event's first shift, mentored by Oregon Army National Guard culinary specialists from the 1249th Engineer Battalion and Joint Force Headquarters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)