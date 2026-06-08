Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'

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Emma Metcalf, a culinary arts student at the Career Technical Education Center, spoons mint cilantro chutney onto a plate of samosas inside an Army Containerized Kitchen during the "Chopped Challenge" competition in Salem, Oregon, June 4, 2026. Metcalf's team was one of two CTEC teams competing head-to-head on an appetizer during the event's second shift, mentored by Oregon Army National Guard culinary specialists from the 1249th Engineer Battalion and Joint Force Headquarters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)