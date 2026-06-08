Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'

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Ashley Hernandez Vazquez, chef for her team at the Career Technical Education Center, adds ingredients for a butter chicken and palak paneer entree inside an Army Containerized Kitchen during the "Chopped Challenge" competition in Salem, Oregon, June 4, 2026. Hernandez Vazquez's team was one of two CTEC teams competing head-to-head on an entree during the event's first shift, mentored by Oregon Army National Guard culinary specialists from the 1249th Engineer Battalion and Joint Force Headquarters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)