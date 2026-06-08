Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'

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Sgt. Malik Durden, righ, a 92G Culinary Specialist with the Oregon Army National Guard, talks with Kyan Lor, left, chef for one of the entree teams at the Career Technical Education Center, as Lor cooks a Mongolian beef dish in a fry pan inside an Army Containerized Kitchen during the "Chopped Challenge" competition in Salem, Oregon, June 4, 2026. Durden served as a team leader inside the kitchen, one of several Oregon Army National Guard culinary specialists from the 1249th Engineer Battalion and Joint Force Headquarters embedded to mentor CTEC student teams through the two-day event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)