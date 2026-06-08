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    Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge' [Image 5 of 8]

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    Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Malik Durden, righ, a 92G Culinary Specialist with the Oregon Army National Guard, talks with Kyan Lor, left, chef for one of the entree teams at the Career Technical Education Center, as Lor cooks a Mongolian beef dish in a fry pan inside an Army Containerized Kitchen during the "Chopped Challenge" competition in Salem, Oregon, June 4, 2026. Durden served as a team leader inside the kitchen, one of several Oregon Army National Guard culinary specialists from the 1249th Engineer Battalion and Joint Force Headquarters embedded to mentor CTEC student teams through the two-day event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 17:26
    Photo ID: 9738039
    VIRIN: 260604-Z-ZJ128-1006
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge' [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'
    Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'
    Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'
    Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'
    Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'
    Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'
    Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'
    Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'

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    Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'

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    TAGS

    Containerized Kitchen
    1249th Engineer Battalion
    Chopped Challenge
    Career Technical Education Center
    Oregon Army National Guard

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