Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'

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From left, Career Technical Education Center culinary arts students Tanya Alik, Yamir Solis Vives, Maggie Forrett and Ezekiel Villanueva gather ingredients outside an Army Containerized Kitchen during the "Chopped Challenge" competition in Salem, Oregon, June 4, 2026. Solis Vives served as chef for the team, one of two CTEC teams competing head-to-head on an appetizer during the event's second shift, mentored by Oregon Army National Guard culinary specialists from the 1249th Engineer Battalion and Joint Force Headquarters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)