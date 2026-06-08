Oregon Guard culinary specialists train future chefs in second annual 'Chopped Challenge'

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Yamir Solis Vives, chef for his team at the Career Technical Education Center, reads the recipe as his teammates prep ingredients inside an Army Containerized Kitchen during the "Chopped Challenge" competition in Salem, Oregon, June 4, 2026. Solis Vives's team was one of two CTEC teams competing head-to-head on an appetizer during the event's second shift, mentored by Oregon Army National Guard culinary specialists from the 1249th Engineer Battalion and Joint Force Headquarters. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)