Service members representing the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy unfurl a giant American flag across the outfield during Military Appreciation Night at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, June 5, 2026. Tinker Air Force Base partnered with the Oklahoma City Comets to host the event, bringing together personnel from multiple branches to honor the local military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9736387
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-QT818-1043
|Resolution:
|5827x3877
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night [Image 16 of 16], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.