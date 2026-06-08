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    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night [Image 16 of 16]

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    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Service members representing the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy unfurl a giant American flag across the outfield during Military Appreciation Night at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, June 5, 2026. Tinker Air Force Base partnered with the Oklahoma City Comets to host the event, bringing together personnel from multiple branches to honor the local military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9736387
    VIRIN: 260605-F-QT818-1043
    Resolution: 5827x3877
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night [Image 16 of 16], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night

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