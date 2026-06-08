Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Neila Mangiliman sings the National Anthem during Military Appreciation Night at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, June 5, 2026. The pre-game ceremonies, hosted by Tinker Air Force Base and the Oklahoma City Comets, included a giant American flag presentation and a military swearing-in ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)