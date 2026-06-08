U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Neila Mangiliman sings the National Anthem during Military Appreciation Night at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, June 5, 2026. The pre-game ceremonies, hosted by Tinker Air Force Base and the Oklahoma City Comets, included a giant American flag presentation and a military swearing-in ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9736376
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-QT818-1025
|Resolution:
|2109x2343
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night [Image 16 of 16], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.