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    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night [Image 10 of 16]

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    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Neila Mangiliman sings the National Anthem during Military Appreciation Night at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, June 5, 2026. The pre-game ceremonies, hosted by Tinker Air Force Base and the Oklahoma City Comets, included a giant American flag presentation and a military swearing-in ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9736376
    VIRIN: 260605-F-QT818-1025
    Resolution: 2109x2343
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night [Image 16 of 16], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night

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