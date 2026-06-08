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    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night [Image 13 of 16]

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    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Courtney Landsberger 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Military volunteers from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy present a giant American flag during the National Anthem at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, June 5, 2026. The multi-branch flag presentation was a key highlight of the Military Appreciation Night hosted by Tinker Air Force Base and the Oklahoma City Comets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.09.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9736382
    VIRIN: 260605-F-QT818-1034
    Resolution: 4113x2823
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night [Image 16 of 16], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night
    Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night

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