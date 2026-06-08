Military volunteers from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy present a giant American flag during the National Anthem at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, June 5, 2026. The multi-branch flag presentation was a key highlight of the Military Appreciation Night hosted by Tinker Air Force Base and the Oklahoma City Comets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9736384
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-QT818-1039
|Resolution:
|3880x2784
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night [Image 16 of 16], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.