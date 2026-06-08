Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military volunteers from the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy present a giant American flag during the National Anthem at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, June 5, 2026. The multi-branch flag presentation was a key highlight of the Military Appreciation Night hosted by Tinker Air Force Base and the Oklahoma City Comets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)