Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night

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Service members representing the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy unfurl a giant American flag across the outfield during Military Appreciation Night at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, June 5, 2026. Tinker Air Force Base partnered with the Oklahoma City Comets to host the event, bringing together personnel from multiple branches to honor the local military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)