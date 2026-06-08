Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night

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U.S. military personnel grip the edges of a giant American flag prior to a baseball game at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, June 5, 2026. Tinker Air Force Base partnered with the Oklahoma City Comets to host Military Appreciation Night, featuring a multi-branch flag detail to represent the unity of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)