U.S. military personnel grip the edges of a giant American flag prior to a baseball game at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, June 5, 2026. Tinker Air Force Base partnered with the Oklahoma City Comets to host Military Appreciation Night, featuring a multi-branch flag detail to represent the unity of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Courtney Landsberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9736379
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-QT818-1027
|Resolution:
|5224x3444
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker AFB, OKC Comets host Military Appreciation Night [Image 16 of 16], by Courtney Landsberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.