OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2026) Capt. Blake Burket (left), commanding officer, Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM), receives the Legion of Merit from Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz (right), Deputy Fleet Engineer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, during the OICC MCM disestablishment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 9, 2026. The award recognized Burket's exceptionally meritorious conduct while serving as commanding officer of OICC MCM from June 2020 to June 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert)