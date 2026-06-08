DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2026) Capt. Blake Burket (left), commanding officer, Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM), receives the Legion of Merit from Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz (right), Deputy Fleet Engineer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, during the OICC MCM disestablishment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 9, 2026. The award recognized Burket's exceptionally meritorious conduct while serving as commanding officer of OICC MCM from June 2020 to June 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 22:33
|Photo ID:
|9735515
|VIRIN:
|260608-N-QE566-1224
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|966.45 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support [Image 9 of 9], by Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
No keywords found.