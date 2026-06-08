OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

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DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2026) Capt. David Sare, commanding officer, Resident Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (ROICC MCM), salutes Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, Deputy Fleet Engineer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 9, 2026. Sare, formerly the executive officer of Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM), assumed command of the newly established ROICC MCM following the disestablishment of OICC MCM. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert)