OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

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DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2026) Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, Deputy Fleet Engineer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, delivers remarks during the Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM) disestablishment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 9, 2026. OICC MCM disestablished following a decade of overseeing military construction projects supporting Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and other key installations across Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert)