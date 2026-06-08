OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

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DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2026) Capt. Blake Burket, commanding officer, Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM), salutes Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, Deputy Fleet Engineer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, during the OICC MCM disestablishment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 9, 2026. Ortiz formally recognized the disestablishment of OICC MCM as Burket concluded the command's mission and transferred responsibility for ongoing construction oversight to Resident Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (ROICC MCM). (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert)