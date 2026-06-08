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    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support [Image 3 of 9]

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    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

    GUAM

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Corwin Colbert 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2026) Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, Deputy Fleet Engineer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, delivers remarks during the Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM) disestablishment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 9, 2026. OICC MCM disestablished following a decade of overseeing military construction projects supporting Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and other key installations across Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 22:32
    Photo ID: 9735498
    VIRIN: 260608-N-QE566-1015
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 962.86 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support [Image 9 of 9], by Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

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    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

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    NAVFAC MARIANAS
    NAVFAC PAC
    OICC MCM
    NAVY
    PEARL HARBOR

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