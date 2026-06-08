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    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support [Image 7 of 9]

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    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

    GUAM

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Corwin Colbert 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2026) Capt. Alan Eichelman (left), commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas, salutes Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz (right), Deputy Fleet Engineer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 9, 2026. Eichelman accepted responsibility for the mission of Resident Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (ROICC MCM), which became part of NAVFAC Marianas following the disestablishment of Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM). (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 22:33
    Photo ID: 9735509
    VIRIN: 260608-N-QE566-1089
    Resolution: 2000x1334
    Size: 954.43 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support [Image 9 of 9], by Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support
    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

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    OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

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    NAVFAC MARIANAS
    NAVFAC PAC
    OICC MCM
    NAVY
    PEARL HARBOR

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