OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

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DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2026) Capt. Alan Eichelman (left), commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas, salutes Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz (right), Deputy Fleet Engineer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 9, 2026. Eichelman accepted responsibility for the mission of Resident Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (ROICC MCM), which became part of NAVFAC Marianas following the disestablishment of Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM). (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert)