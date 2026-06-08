OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

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DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2026) Capt. Blake Burket, commanding officer, Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM), delivers remarks during the command's disestablishment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam, June 9, 2026. The ceremony marked the official closure of OICC MCM following 10 years of construction and infrastructure support across Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Corwin Colbert)