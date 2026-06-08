714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

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Members of team Little Rock greet U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ian VanBergen, 714th Training Squadron incoming commander, and his wife, Sarah VanBergen, during the 714th TRS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of leadership of the 714th TRS and welcomed the VanBergen family to their new role within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)