714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ian VanBergen, 714th Training Squadron incoming commander, gives a speech during the 714th TRS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 2, 2026. During the ceremony, VanBergen assumed command of the 714th TRS and talked about his commitment to the unit’s mission of developing and training tactical airlift combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)