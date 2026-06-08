714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

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U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Overton, 314th Operations Group commander, (left) receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Cynthia McKenna, 714th Training Squadron outgoing commander, during the 714th TRS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 2, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)