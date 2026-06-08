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    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB [Image 7 of 11]

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    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Airman Kameron Green 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Overton, 314th Operations Group commander, (left) receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Cynthia McKenna, 714th Training Squadron outgoing commander, during the 714th TRS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 2, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 13:38
    Photo ID: 9734256
    VIRIN: 260602-F-BC369-1009
    Resolution: 5831x3880
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Kameron Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

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    LRAFB
    714th TRS
    HerkNation
    Change of Command Ceremony

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