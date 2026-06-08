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    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB [Image 5 of 11]

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    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Airman Kameron Green 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Gave, 714th Training Squadron First Sergeant, stands at attention while holding the 314th Operations Group guidon during the 714th TRS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility between commanders and highlighted the unit’s continued commitment to mission readiness and excellence in training Airmen for airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 13:38
    Photo ID: 9734239
    VIRIN: 260602-F-BC369-1006
    Resolution: 5768x3838
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Kameron Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

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    LRAFB
    714th TRS
    HerkNation
    Change of Command Ceremony

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