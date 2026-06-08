714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Gave, 714th Training Squadron First Sergeant, stands at attention while holding the 314th Operations Group guidon during the 714th TRS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility between commanders and highlighted the unit’s continued commitment to mission readiness and excellence in training Airmen for airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)